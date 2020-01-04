The 72
Prenton Park during the Vanarama National League match between Tranmere Rovers and Forest Green Rovers at Prenton Park, Birkenhead, England on 11 April 2017. Photo by Shane Healey.
League 1

Portsmouth identify Tranmere Rovers favourite Monthe as potential transfer target

According to a report from the Portsmouth News, Portsmouth have identified Tranmere Rovers centre-back Manny Monthe as a potential transfer target for the January transfer window, with manager Kenny Jackett keen to further bolster his defensive options this month.

Portsmouth have already successfully added a new face to their defensive ranks this January, signing 22-year-old left-back Steve Seddon on loan from Championship side Birmingham City for the remainder of the 2019/20 campaign. And now, it has been reported by the Portsmouth News that Kenny Jackett has his heart set on signing a left-sided centre-back as well.

And, it is said that Tranmere Rovers centre-back Manny Monthe is the man he has identified as a potential option. Pompey are reported to be weighing up an approach for Monthe this month, with Jackett keen to sign a left-footed, strong and powerful centre-back before the transfer window slams shut on the 31st.

Tranmere are understandably keen to keep Monthe this winter, placing a £750,000 valuation on the 24-year-old in an effort to fend off the interest from Pompey.

Monthe has been a star performer for Tranmere Rovers this season, playing 26 times for Micky Mellon’s side so far, providing four assists in the process. He was a mainstay in the Tranmere side as they won promotion to the third-tier last season, making 54 appearances for Rovers.

Given Monthe’s continued involvement and the key role he has played at Prenton Park over the course of his year and a half at the club, Tranmere will be hoping they are successful in their efforts to fend off Pompey’s interest.


