Portsmouth identify Tranmere Rovers favourite Monthe as potential transfer target

According to a report from the Portsmouth News, Portsmouth have identified Tranmere Rovers centre-back Manny Monthe as a potential transfer target for the January transfer window, with manager Kenny Jackett keen to further bolster his defensive options this month.

Portsmouth have already successfully added a new face to their defensive ranks this January, signing 22-year-old left-back Steve Seddon on loan from Championship side Birmingham City for the remainder of the 2019/20 campaign. And now, it has been reported by the Portsmouth News that Kenny Jackett has his heart set on signing a left-sided centre-back as well.

And, it is said that Tranmere Rovers centre-back Manny Monthe is the man he has identified as a potential option. Pompey are reported to be weighing up an approach for Monthe this month, with Jackett keen to sign a left-footed, strong and powerful centre-back before the transfer window slams shut on the 31st.

Tranmere are understandably keen to keep Monthe this winter, placing a £750,000 valuation on the 24-year-old in an effort to fend off the interest from Pompey.

Monthe has been a star performer for Tranmere Rovers this season, playing 26 times for Micky Mellon’s side so far, providing four assists in the process. He was a mainstay in the Tranmere side as they won promotion to the third-tier last season, making 54 appearances for Rovers.

Given Monthe’s continued involvement and the key role he has played at Prenton Park over the course of his year and a half at the club, Tranmere will be hoping they are successful in their efforts to fend off Pompey’s interest.