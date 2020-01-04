Portsmouth weighing up loan swoop for Bristol City attacker Szmodics

According to a report from Portsmouth News, Portsmouth are among the sides considering a move to try sign attacker Sammie Szmodics on loan from Championship outfit Bristol City, with the Robins willing to let him leave on a temporary basis this January.

Since arriving at Bristol City, attacker Sammie Szmodics has struggled to make an impact at Ashton Gate. He joined the Robins in the summer transfer window after Lee Johnson was able to beat a number of clubs in both the Championship and League One to his signature.

However, as eluded to earlier, he has struggled to make an impact for the club. Szmodics, 24, has made four appearances for the club across all competitions and Johnson is hoping to secure a loan deal so he can head out and play more football.

Bristol Live has previously reported that Championship sides Huddersfield Town and Hull City have been interested in signing him on loan this January, but it has now been reported that they are set to come across opposition in the form of League One side Portsmouth.

Pompey are keen to add to their attacking options, with Szmodics able to play on either the right or left-hand side as well as through the middle as a number 10. Fellow League One side Ipswich Town are also interested in Szmodics, as the pair look to bolster their squads before embarking on the remainder of the season in the efforts of winning promotion to the Championship come the end of the campaign.