Bournemouth amongst clubs interested in Middlesbrough winger

According to Sky Sports (live blog 03/01 14:47pm), a number of sides are monitoring Middlesbrough winger Marvin Johnson.

The Middlesbrough man is out of contract in the summer, along with the likes of Dani Ayala, Jonny Howson, Ryan Shotton and George Friend, and there is believed to be no talks ongoing at the moment.

Johnson has been an integral part of Boro’s set up so far this campaign, playing in a number of positions including left-back with great success.

The report states that Bournemouth are the front runner in the pursuit of Johnson, and the news comes after Ryan Fraser’s recent contract refusal. The Scotsman is expected to move on for free at the end of the season, meaning the Cherries are looking at cheap replacements this January transfer window.

Bournemouth are set to scout Johnson this Sunday, with Boro taking on Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur side in the FA Cup Third Round at The Riverside. However, there is no guarantee he will feature.

Johnson has made 22 appearances for Jonathan Woodgate’s side this season, scoring one goal and registering two assists. However, he has been in constant rotation with youngster Hayden Coulson, who has impressed in his first season with Boro since coming through the academy.

The other clubs monitoring the winger’s situation are not named in the report, but it could be a number of Championship sides or teams in the top tier.

Johnson arrived on Teesside from Oxford in August 2017, and spent the second half of last season out on loan at eventual Championship 2nd placed side Sheffield United.