Leeds United interest in Che Adams could be dented by latest Southampton views

After Eddie Nketiah’s loan recall by Arsenal, Marcelo Bielsa admitted that the club needed to use the January market to find a replacement. The name of Southampton striker Che Adams has been generated much noise but it appears that Whites hopes could be dented with the latest views from St Mary’s and the Saints as reported by Leeds Live’s Beren Cross.

Nketiah’s recall was due to Arsenal not being happy with the amount of game time given to their young starlet striker. This is forcing Leeds United to cast eyes in other directions and one of these directions has been towards out of favour Southampton striker Che Adams, formerly of Birmingham City.

There is little doubt that 23-year-old Adams would be able to do the business in the Sky Bet Championship. He has scored 34 goals and provided 13 assists in 116 Championship games including 22 goals and five assists for the Blues last season before his £15million Premier League move to the Saints.

That level of return is bound to alert Championship sides such as Leeds United as they look to strengthen ahead of the hard slog that is the rest of the 2019/20 campaign. Indeed, that’s been the case with the Whites and it is something Phil Hay touched upon in replying to a question on Twitter:

he is genuine in the sense that Leeds want him (if Nketiah leaves). Very much down to Southampton though. — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) December 31, 2019

Hay’s assertion that any move would be “very much down to Southampton” seems to be the case what with what Beren Cross reports from St Mary’s and Ralph Hasenhuttl. Cross reports Hasenhuttl’s views on Adams with the Saints boss saying: “I cannot consider that I loan him out because I need every player, especially in the attacking position, we don’t have that many,” said Hasenhuttl. I know he is not so happy at the moment because he didn’t play so often and did not score, but we know what we have with him and we know we need him in the second half of the season.”

That could very well put the kybosh on any hopes that Leeds United have of bringing in Che Adams, especially as the words come directly from the horse’s mouth so to speak.