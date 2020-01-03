Darren Bent ‘not convinced’ that West Brom striker Hal Robson-Kanu can lead them to promotion

Former England international Darren Bent has admitted that he is ‘not convinced’ that West Bromwich Albion striker Hal Robson-Kanu can lead the club to promotion according to Football Insider.

Bent claims that the Baggies should be starting fellow striker Charlie Austin ahead of Robson-Kanu despite the Welshman having been in good form in recent games.

The former Wales international has started ten of their last 11 games however he has only scored three times in this period and Bent thinks Austin deserves another chance to shine from the start.

“Is Charlie Austin injured? No. Well he’s definitely the guy that can come on and score,” Bent said. “Robson-Kanu, I’m a fan, he can hold the ball up really well but for me he doesn’t score enough goals. I know he holds the ball up really well and brings others into play but at the end of the day I need my centre-forward scoring goals.”

“There are going to be games where it’s tight and you need a bit of quality or someone to make sure they’re in that area where it hurts and go and get themselves a goal.”

“For me, Robson-Kanu doesn’t do that enough but someone like Charlie Austin can do that. For the second half of the season I think they need to role reverse – Robson-Kanu gets himself on the bench and Austin starts playing games.”

“He holds the ball up maybe not as well as Robson-Kanu but I know what he can do better and that’s scoring goals.”

This is an interesting debate with Charlie Austin having scored seven times this season and Robson-Kanu scoring six goals in the same amount of games.

Robson-Kanu has proven himself to be a valuable asset however when games have been tight such as against Birmingham City in December when Albion were 2-1 down before Austin came on and grabbed two late goals to gift them the victory it does appear as though the former Southampton man does edge it in terms of clinical finishing.