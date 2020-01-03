Swansea City hold breath as Liverpool youngster Brewster set to meet one more club

Some reports have been saying that Rhian Brewster was almost a cert as a Swansea loanee, but website Wales Online says that this isn’t the case at all.

With hopes rising in South Wales that the Swans were poised to pounce on Brewster and bring in the highly-rated young striker from Anfield comes the Wales Online’s reporting of this as being a little presumptive. They say that the young Liverpool striker “has still not yet made a decision on his future and plans to meet another club for talks.”

They say that City “have already held talks” with Brewster and Liverpool but would like time to assess this meeting in terms of looking at the options available to him. Other interested clubs are said to include the Yorkshire trio of Sheffield Wednesday, Huddersfield Town and Leeds United.

Wales Online posit that Liverpool “have a preferred destination in mind” for Brewster and are said to “have analysed each possible suitor at length” to ensure that their young starlet striker is given enough exposure and game time to allow him to further develop.

Much has been said about the relationship between Brewster and Swansea boss Steve Cooper with the pair know to each other through Cooper’s time as England Under-17 boss and working with the Liverpool striker when the Young Lions triumphed at the Under-17 World Cup in India in 2017.

Wales Online comment on the key nature of this relationship in allowing a deal to be sealed but then add a caveat that “there has been a suggestion that he [Brewster] could be tempted by the possibility of remaining in the north of England.”