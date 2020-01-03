Slaven Bilic launches ‘furious rant’ on officials following penalty kick controversy against Leeds United

West Bromwich Albion manager Slaven Bilic has launched a ‘furious rant’ on the officials following the penalty kick controversy against Leeds United.

As reported by The Birmingham Mail, Bilic claims that had the ‘clear spot-kick’ been awarded then the outcome of the game could have been very different.

Following the immediate aftermath of the game, the Croatian admitted he hadn’t yet seen the incident however having now seen replays he was furious that the decision went against his side.

“I saw it after the press conference. I said after the game the ref had a good game, considering the magnitude of the game, and still he had a good game,” Bilic reasoned.

“But that’s a penalty. There’s no discussion about it. To tell you completely the truth, still I can’t say it that loud because the games I watch are bird’s eye view – technical, so you see the whole pitch.”

“You can only talk how wrong their player did, how they left the player to be one v one from the throw-in, but it’s a penalty. His movement – you can’t dive! You can’t make it up, when he’s going backwards you can’t exaggerate it.”

“It has to be that. It’s like when you do a seminar, everybody moves and it’s clear for the linesman, it’s clear for the fourth official, it’s clear for the guy at the top of the stand, it’s clear for me, it’s clear for the referee – there’s nobody in front of him.”

“It’s a pen! All day long. There’s no discussion about it, and of course I’m angry, because probably then it’s 2-0.”

The incident surrounding Romaine Sawyers being hauled to the ground inside the area did appear to be very controversial with many claiming that had that been anywhere else on the pitch then the referee would have certainly given a foul.

There have been a number of questionable decisions in the Sky Bet Championship so far this season and this is yet another.