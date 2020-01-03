Blackburn Rovers to field strong side for FA Cup clash says Tony Mowbray

Speaking to the club’s official website, Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has said he plans on fielding a strong side for their FA Cup Third Round clash with Birmingham City on Saturday afternoon.

It is an all Championship FA Cup Third Round tie at St Andrew’s on Saturday afternoon as Blackburn Rovers travel to Birmingham City to battle it out for a place in the Fourth Round of the competition, and Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has said he is planning on fielding a strong side for the tie.

Rovers have some injuries to contend with, with Mowbray confirming both Corry Evans and Ryan Nyambe unfit for the tie along with star man Bradley Dack who will be out for the remainder of the season. But despite this, Mowbray will be fielding a strong side in an effort to make it to the Fourth Round.

Speaking to the club’s official website about the upcoming tie, he said:

“We are potentially one or two more players down and have one or two that are touch-and-go. We have to decide whether to play them in a cup match and then potentially miss out on the next league game.

“The mindset is to pick a strong team and to try and win the football match. It’s the FA Cup and we should respect the competition, and I don’t necessarily see it as a chance to play all the young kids.

“We’ll go to Birmingham and be as positive as we can. We’ll make the calls ahead of the game, I’ll speak to the players and see how the niggles are. But we’ll pick a strong team for Birmingham and aim to get the win.

“I don’t envisage lots of changes. We’ve made a lot of changes in recent weeks. Corry Evans has just had an injection in his knee, so he won’t be available for this game. [Ryan] Nyambe won’t make it. I don’t think we’ve got anybody coming back who is going to improve the situation. Corry missing out will be the only change I think.

“Winning football matches builds confidence and belief. That’s what we’ll try and do this weekend and in the next league game.”

Blackburn will be hoping to make it beyond the Third Round for the first time since 2017, having lost to Newcastle United and Hull City in the last two seasons. During their 2017 FA Cup campaign, Rovers defeated Queens Park Rangers and Blackpool before suffering a 2-1 loss at home to Manchester United.