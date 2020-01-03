West Brom boss reveals early team news ahead of trip to Charlton Athletic in the FA Cup

West Bromwich Albion boss Slaven Bilic has revealed early team news ahead of their trip to Charlton Athletic on Sunday in the Emirates FA Cup.

As reported on their official website, Bilic has claimed that it is important to ‘find the balance between rest and respect’ when choosing his team for the game at The Valley.

The Baggies will be playing their fourth game in 12 days when they make the trip to London and Bilic believes that his squad will require time to rest but will still be taking the competition seriously.

“We have to consider the fatigue within the squad, not just physically but mentally, after so many games in such a short space of time,” the Croatian said.

“We have to strike a balance between changes and respecting the competition. Everybody is looking forward to it; everybody wants to be part of it and everybody wants to have a good run.”

“Basically we will try to field a competitive team with chances to progress and at the same time rest some players.”

West Brom will be without full-backs Nathan Ferguson and Kieran Gibbs with the former looking to be out for a couple of weeks with a slight knock whilst Gibbs was forced off with a recurrence of his hamstring injury against Leeds United.

Grady Diangana was also expected to be in contention however Bilic has confirmed he will miss the match against the Addicks but revealed he will be available for the league fixture against Charlton a week on Saturday should he remain at the Hawthorns.

Diangana is still the subject of a possible recall by parent club West Ham United with his situation looking to be clarified in the coming days.