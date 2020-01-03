Peterborough United complete loan signing of Huddersfield Town playmaker Reece Brown

Peterborough United have confirmed on their official club website that Huddersfield Town attacker Reece Brown has joined the club on loan until the end of the season.

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson has been keen to add to his squad this January before embarking on the rest of the season, with the hope of getting the club’s transfer business done in the early stages of the window. And, they have started the window strongly, confirming that first signing on Friday afternoon.

Huddersfield Town attacker Reece Brown has joined the club on loan until the end of the season, joining the club in time to be on contention for their FA Cup Third Round clash with Premier League side Burnley on Saturday afternoon.

Brown only joined Huddersfield in the summer transfer window after his contract expired with League Two side Forest Green, but chances have been limited at the John Smith’s Stadium and he will now remain with the Posh for the rest of the season.

The playmaker – who can play in the number 10 role as well as out wide – spoke to the club’s official website upon the confirmation of the deal, saying that he hopes he can help the club build on their league position and continue their fight for promotion to the Championship. Brown said:

“I am pleased to be here. I am glad that it has been done early in the window and now I can concentrate on football. This move will hopefully enable me to play some first-team football. Hopefully, I can get that opportunity here. It has been quite busy, coming down, meeting my new team-mates, training, signing the paperwork, photos and an interview but that is part and parcel of moving clubs.

“The team are in a good position in the league, hopefully, I can come and help that. I actually made my first appearance at Burnley’s stadium so it will be good to go back there tomorrow and let’s see what happens.”