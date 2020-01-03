Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town keen on Southampton winger Sims

According to a report from Football Insider, Championship duo Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town are both interested in signing Southampton winger Josh Sims on loan for the rest of the 2019/20 campaign.

Southampton winger Josh Sims is back at St Mary’s after his loan spell with MLS side New York Red Bulls came to an end, and it has now been reported by Football Insider that two Championship sides are interested in signing the 22-year-old on loan for the remainder of the season.

Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town have both been linked with a move for Sims in the January transfer window, with the Owls and the Terriers said keen on bringing him in on loan until the end of the season.

Former loan club New York Red Bulls are interested in bringing Sims back to the United States for the new MLS season, which starts in little under two months time. He made a good impression during his time in New York, making eight appearances and providing one goal and one assist along the way.

Southampton are said to be willing to sanction another loan move for Sims given that he is way down the pecking order under Ralph Hassenhutl, so it will be interesting to see if he remains in England and moves to the Championship or if he returns to the US with New York Red Bulls.

Sims has spent time on loan in the Championship before, 18 times in all competitions for Reading while on loan at the Madejski Stadium in the first half of the 2018/19 season. He has also notched up 27 appearances for Southampton’s first-team since coming through their academy.