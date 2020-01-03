The 72
General view outside the Pride Park Stadium during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Swansea City at the Pride Park, Derby, England on 1 December 2018.
Championship

Derby County to cut short another loan with Kieran Dowell set for Everton return

According to a report from the Derby Telegraph, Derby County are set to cut short another loan deal with Everton’s 22-year-old playmaker Kieran Dowell said to be on the way back to his parent club this January.

Derby County have already terminated the loan deal of one player, sending Jamie Paterson back to fellow Championship side Bristol City earlier than planned. And now, it has been reported by the Derby Telegraph that they are set to cut a second loan spell short in the early stages of the January transfer window.

Everton midfielder Kieran Dowell is set to return to Goodison Park this January after failing to make an impact since arriving at Derby County. The 22-year-old has been unable to make an impact for Philip Cocu’s Rams, making only 10 appearances since joining in the summer, providing one assist in the process.

After starting in the club’s first six Championship games, Dowell has only made four more appearances since then, with two of those coming off the bench. He missed out on the matchday squad completely for the Rams’ Thursday night win over Barnsley, emerging 2-1 winners thanks to goals from Jack Marriott and Martyn Waghorn.

Philip Cocu is keen to add some new faces to his squad this winter as he looks to turn around Derby County’s poor start to the season. They currently sit in 17th place in the Championship table but will be hoping that back-to-back wins against Charlton Athletic and Barnsley can kickstart a turnaround with 2020 underway.


