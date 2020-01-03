Hull City predicted starting XI against Rotherham United- Kane debut?

Hull City travel to Rotherham United in the FA Cup tomorrow. Here is a predicted starting XI for the Tigers-

GK- Matt Ingram- The summer recruit from QPR has provided back-up to number one George Long and will be given a chance tomorrow.

RB- Eric Lichaj- City’s captain could lead his side out in South Yorkshire again tomorrow.

CB- Ryan Tafazolli- The former Mansfield Town and Peterborough United defender has had to bide his time for opportunities this season.

CB- Sean McLoughlin- He could make his debut for Grant McCann’s side after impressing on loan at St Mirren during the first half of this campaign.

LB- Brandon Fleming- Injuries to left-backs Callum Elder and Stephen Kingsley mean the teenager will start at the New York Stadium.

RM- Josh Bowler- Key man Jarrod Bowen may be rested so the Everton loanee could be handed a start.

CM- Elliot Bonds- The youngster may make his first team debut for Hull tomorrow.

CM- Herbie Kane- He has signed in time from Liverpool on loan this morning and is expected to make his debut in the black and amber tomorrow.

LM- Keane Lewis-Potter- Kamil Grosicki is also likely to be replaced in the starting eleven and there could be a first start for the 18-year-old. He has scored twice off the bench for the Tigers this term.

CAM- George Honeyman- He impressed in the centre-attacking midfield role against Sheffield Wednesday on New Year’s Day.

ST- Tom Eaves- The big target man may have to start due to a lack of striking options.