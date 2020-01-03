Sheffield Wednesday favourites to sign former Manchester City striker

Sheffield Wednesday are the favourites to land former Manchester City striker Wilfried Bony according to The Star with manager Garry Monk keen to add much-needed firepower to his squad in January.

Hull City, Brentford and Swansea City are also thought to be keen on Bony but Monk’s previous connections with the striker could give them the advantage in the race to sign him.

Monk is looking to utilise the loan market this month and he has worked with the Ivory Coast international previously at Swansea in his first managerial job.

Bony is available on a free transfer with his last contract expiring in May 2019 when he was in his second spell with the Swans.

The 31-year-old was in scintillating form for the Welsh side in his first spell when he scored 16 goals in the first half of the campaign in 2015 before being sold to Premier League giants Manchester City for £25million.

However, his form didn’t continue at the higher level and moves to Stoke City and Al-Arabi on loan were unable to help him recapture his form.

Monk has previously stated his good relationship with the striker saying: “I’ve got a fantastic relationship with Wilfried, I always have since I’ve been doing this job,” he said.

“I worked very closely with him and I knew his views on things and I think you can see from all his performances how committed he was to Swansea City, to myself and the team.”

With Sheffield Wednesday currently lying in eighth place in the Championship, the acquisition of a player of the calibre of Bony could be what they need to ensure their push for promotion continues.