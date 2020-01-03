“Terrific young player” – Middlesbrough boss gives verdict on new signing

With the January transfer window now in full swing, Championship club Middlesbrough look to be getting their deals done early.

Middlesbrough announced the signing of Manchester City striker Lukas Nmecha this morning, with the 21-year old arriving on a short term loan deal until the end of the season.

Upon signing, Boro boss Jonathan Woodgate gave his verdict on the club’s new signing.

“We’re delighted to bring Lukas to the club” he said speaking to Middlesbrough’s official website.

“He is a terrific young player who has the benefit of a year’s experience of Championship football.”

Last season, Nmecha was sent out on loan at fellow Championship side Preston North End, where he scored four goals in 38 appearances. Earlier this campaign, he moved to his native Germany, where he played for Vfl Wolfsburg.

However, Manchester City recalled the youngster presumably due to a lack of playing time, having made just six appearances in the Bundesliga.

“He is another young, hungry player of real quality and it’s great that we’ve been able to get him” said Woodgate.

“In Lukas and Patrick [Roberts] we have signed two very good players, and we’ve been able to bring them in early in the transfer window which is a real bonus.”

Roberts arrived at Middlesbrough yesterday, also from Manchester City. Both players will join up with their new teammates this week in preparation for the Teessiders’ FA Cup third round clash with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon, before hosting Derby County in the Championship next weekend.