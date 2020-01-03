Leyton Orient snap up ex-Liverpool and Swindon Town goalkeeper

Leyton Orient have signed goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux from Chilean side Everton de Viña del Mar.

The stopper has penned an 18-month contract with the League Two side, as announced by their official club website.

Vigouroux, who is 26 years-old, has returned to England after a spell in Chile.

He started his career with spells as a youngster at Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur before signing for Liverpool in 2014. He never made a senior appearance for the Reds and left on a permanent deal to join Swindon Town after impressing on loan there.

The 6ft 4inc ‘keeper went on to play 73 times for the Robins before going out on loan to Ireland at Waterford during the second-half of last season.

Orient boss Ross Embleton is pleased to have added him to his ranks and has told the O’s website: “I’m absolutely delighted. It was disappointing, not so long ago, to lose Dean Brill to a severe injury so it was a position we certainly needed to strengthen in, despite the good performances by Sam Sargeant since he came into the team.”

“I think he’s going to make a very big impact here. I first saw Lawrence playing in a college team at 17 before I took him to Tottenham and he’s gone on to have an already very good career, but I think we’re going to give him a platform to kick things on again now. He’s a very, very big character, extremely naturally talented goalkeeper, very good with his feet and a very good shot-stopper.”

Vigouroux could make his debut for Orient against Grimsby Town next weekend.