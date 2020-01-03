Middlesbrough sign former Preston North End striker on loan

Middlesbrough’s loan capture of Patrick Roberts yesterday saw Jonathan Woodgate’s first signing of the January transfer window.

One day later, the club have now announced via their official Twitter page, that they have managed to sign Manchester City striker Lukas Nmecha on a short-term loan deal.

Nmecha will join up with his Middlesbrough teammates this week, and has signed for the club for the remainder of the season.

The 21-year old most recent loan spell saw him in the German Bundesliga with Vfl Wolfsburg, where he turned out six times this season. However, similar to Patrick Roberts, Manchester City recalled Nmecha due to a lack of playing time.

Pep Guardiola’s side have recalled the pair and sent them to Middlesbrough in the hope that they will be given regular minutes out on the pitch, and both players fit with Boro boss Jonathan Woodgate’s ethos of hungry, young players wanting to do their best for the team.

Nmecha has played in this division before, during a loan spell with Preston North End last season. He played 38 games across the campaign scoring four goals.

The forward will be in direct competition with the likes of Ashley Fletcher, Britt Assombalonga and Rudy Gestede, whereas there is also the emergence of teenager Stephen Walker to contend with too.

Nmecha could be involved as early as this weekend, as Middlesbrough host Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotpsur side in the third round of the FA Cup. His Manchester City loanee counterpart Patrick Roberts could also be included in the match day squad.