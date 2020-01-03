Ex-Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland midfielder set to sign for Sheffield United

Former Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland midfielder Jack Rodwell is set to sign for Premier League side Sheffield United on a short-term deal as confirmed by their official Twitter account.

Rodwell departed Blackburn at the end of the 2018-19 season and was linked with AS Roma and was close to joining before a move fell through at the last minute.

The 28-year-old has been training with the Blades for the past three weeks and manager Chris Wilder confirmed in his pre-match press conference ahead of their Emirates FA Cup tie with AFC Flyde that the club were in the process of offering Rodwell a deal.

Yeah – we’re hoping to get that one over the line this morning” “It’ll be a short team deal until the end of the season with the option of extending that” CW on signing Jack Rodwell 🔴 pic.twitter.com/AhVB6dFLNT — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) January 3, 2020

“Jack has done great. So we are in the process of offering him something,” Wilder said. “He was a highly regarded player at the start of his career. It’s gone a little wrong for him, for whatever reason. There’s been no issue with his attitude.”

“It’ll be a short team deal until the end of the season with the option of extending that. There is a lot of nonsense that has been talked about Jack. Maybe the spotlight shouldn’t be shone on Jack, maybe it should be shone on a CEO at the time.”

“I’ve sat down with Jack for quite a long time and spoke about his career going forward, it aligns with the club’s goals.”

The midfielder arrived at Rovers as a free agent in August 2018, following a turbulent spell with Sunderland and went on to play 22 times under Tony Mowbray but decided to decline an offer to extend his stay in Lancashire.

Rodwell is also renowned for his versatility with him having been previously utilised as a centre back. He also has three England caps to his name and his international experience is sure to be an asset to the Blades as they aim to continue their impressive run in the Premier League.