Hull City sign talented Liverpool midfielder on loan deal

Hull City have signed talented, young Liverpool midfielder Herbie Kane on a loan-deal until the end of the season as confirmed on their official website.

The 21-year-old joins the Tigers for the second half of the campaign as manager Grant McCann begins adding reinforcements to his squad.

McCann is no stranger to Kane whom he worked with whilst at Doncaster Rovers where he scored seven times in 49 games and the Liverpool youngster is delighted to be joining up with him again.

“I’m looking forward to the challenges that lie ahead with Hull City,” said Kane. “I’ve been excited ever since I heard the news that the Club wanted to bring me in on loan.”

“It was nice to come in this morning and meet the lads and it’s great to be linking up with the gaffer again. It’s nice that he has the trust in me to bring me here.”

“Going forward, hopefully I can play some games and help the team get to where it wants to be come the end of the season.”

Kane has enjoyed some senior action in the first half of the season as he played in two of Liverpool’s Carabao Cup games and he will now be looking to help the Tigers gain promotion to the Premier League.

Hull are currently ninth in the Championship but only two points outside the play-off places and are in good form having won three of their last five games.

Kane is eligible to feature for his new club in Saturday’s Emirates FA Cup game against Rotherham United and his first league game will be against Fulham a week on Saturday at the KCOM Stadium.