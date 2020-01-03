Aston Villa weigh up move for Stoke City goalkeeper- Reaction

Aston Villa are considering making a bid for Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland.

Dean Smiht’s side could hand the 26-year-old a Premier League lifeline this month, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

Villa are in the hunt for a goalkeeper in this transfer window following an injury to their current number one Tom Heaton.

Butland, who is an England international with nine caps to his name, has emerged on their radar. He has been linked away with a move from the Bet365 Stadium since their relegation from the top flight in 2018.









Despite being in and out of the Stoke earlier this season, he has made the number one spot his own under new boss Michael O’Neill.

Butland started his career at Villa’s rivals at Birmingham City and went on to make 46 appearances for their first team after impressing out on loan at Cheltenham Town. Stoke snapped him up in 2013 and he has been on their books ever since, playing over 150 games. He has also had loan spells away at Barnsley, Leeds United and Derby County.

Villa have some thinking to do over which goalkeeper they should target this month. Butland has got the experience of playing in the Premier League and has a point to prove at that level.

Stoke are expecting a busy transfer window, with both comings and goings anticipated as O’Neill looks to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad.

Here is how fans have reacted to this interest in Butland-

Just me who really doesn’t think we need Butland? #AVFC — Reece (@ReeceAstbury) January 3, 2020

Butland has to be a target now. I think Heaton will bow out. An ACL at his age is probably the end. Sad end to an injury blighted career. #avfc — Abu Dhabi Villa (@SirSmuglasEliis) January 3, 2020

how Villa replace Heaton/Wesley will directly decide if they can stay up this season, I'd personally go for Butland & Sturridge — Muhammad (@RashadJuniorr) January 3, 2020

Please come get Butland 🙏 https://t.co/983V7BEMPs — FPL Potter (Jamie) (@FPL_Potter) January 3, 2020

I swear this Butland to Villa thing has been going on for like the past 2 years and it’s doing my head in https://t.co/ahkFF1ITn7 — Zac (@zaclad88) January 3, 2020

I would get him but train him up until we’re fully confident in him, Neil Cutler looks like a great gk coach — avfcjames18 (@James74636443) January 3, 2020