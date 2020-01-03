The 72
The 72
General interior shot wide angle from height during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Aston Villa and Queens Park Rangers at Villa Park, Birmingham, England on 1 January 2019.
Championship

Aston Villa weigh up move for Stoke City goalkeeper- Reaction

By on 0 Comments
General interior shot wide angle from height during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Aston Villa and Queens Park Rangers at Villa Park, Birmingham, England on 1 January 2019.

Aston Villa are considering making a bid for Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland.

Dean Smiht’s side could hand the 26-year-old a Premier League lifeline this month, according to a report by the Daily Mail. 

Villa are in the hunt for a goalkeeper in this transfer window following an injury to their current number one Tom Heaton.

Butland, who is an England international with nine caps to his name, has emerged on their radar. He has been linked away with a move from the Bet365 Stadium since their relegation from the top flight in 2018.

Despite being in and out of the Stoke earlier this season, he has made the number one spot his own under new boss Michael O’Neill.

Butland started his career at Villa’s rivals at Birmingham City and went on to make 46 appearances for their first team after impressing out on loan at Cheltenham Town. Stoke snapped him up in 2013 and he has been on their books ever since, playing over 150 games. He has also had loan spells away at Barnsley, Leeds United and Derby County.

IN OTHER NEWS:  Worried Leeds United fans calmed and soothed with Phil Hay reassurance

Villa have some thinking to do over which goalkeeper they should target this month. Butland has got the experience of playing in the Premier League and has a point to prove at that level.

Stoke are expecting a busy transfer window, with both comings and goings anticipated as O’Neill looks to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad.

Here is how fans have reacted to this interest in Butland-


About Author

Writer and reporter for The72. Hull City fan. Cover all teams in the Football League. Based in Manchester/Sheffield.

Related Posts