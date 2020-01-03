Stoke City midfielder edging towards move to Spain

Getafe are hoping to sign Stoke City midfielder Peter Etebo.

The La Liga outfit are eager to bring him in on loan until the end of the season, as per a report by Sport Witness.

Etebo, who is a Nigeria international with 33 caps to his name, made his intentions clear to leave Stoke this month.

The Potters’ boss Michael O’Neill is allowing him to depart to help trim down on his large squad and free up space. He has made 14 appearances this season but has not featured since 22nd October.

Etebo signed for Stoke in June 2018 following their relegation from the Premier League from Portuguese side Feirense for a fee of around €7.2million, admitting at the time that he turned down interest from the top flight to move to them.

He made 37 appearances in all competitions for the second tier side last season and chipped in with two goals.

Prior to his move to Staffordshire, Etebo started his career in his native country with Warri Wolves and impressed to earn a move to Feirense in 2016.

He made 50 appearances in Portugal and scored eight goals, as well as having a loan spell at Las Palmas. However, it was at the World Cup in Russia where Etebo made a name for himself for Nigeria and that persuaded Stoke to fork out to bring him to England that summer.

Getafe are now believed to be concluding a deal to sign him. They are currently 6th in the league after an impressive start to the campaign.