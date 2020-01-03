Aston Villa eyeing a move for former England international Butland

Aston Villa are looking to sign Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland as an emergency replacement for Tom Heaton, according to the Daily Mail.

With their number one suspected to be out for a prolonged period, Aston Villa need to find a suitable replacement if they are to maintain their fight against the drop. Heaton has quickly become a fan-favourite at Villa Park since his arrival from Burnley in the Summer and it was in a 2-1 win against his former club that he sustained a serious injury to his right knee, which saw him stretched off.

With Villa sitting precariously outside the relegation zone by a solitary point, losing a key player like Heaton at this stage of the season could prove costly if he is not properly replaced. There is no shortage of depth in the goalkeeper position for Villa, with Jed Steer, Orjan Nyland and Lovre Kalinic all options to replace Heaton.

After a difficult start to life in the Championship, Butland has settled and has helped Stoke move out of the relegation zone in recent weeks after an awful start to their 2019/20 campaign. He undoubtedly has quality, having been solid in the Premier League for Stoke and was included in England’s 23-man squad for the 2018 World Cup.

The 26 has a contract running until the end of the 2020/21 season at Stoke that, coupled with the fact he is Stoke’s first choice ‘keeper, means he will not be cheap. After spending big in the Summer window, Villa may be limited in the amount they can spend now that January is upon us.

Stoke do have an able back-up should Butland be sold, however, in the form of Adam Davies who was signed from Barnsley after appearing in the League One Team of the Year following their promotion. Nevertheless, the Potters will be keen to hold on to one of their key assets as they look to move to safety.