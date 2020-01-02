Middlesbrough announce loan capture of Manchester City winger Roberts

In news just coming through, indeed announced by Middlebrough on their social media channels (tweet – below), Jonathan Woodgate’s side has snapped up Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts on loan for the remainder of the season.

Roberts had spent the first half of this season on loan at Premier League strugglers Norwich City where it is safe to say that he endured a dry spell as regards appearances. The 22-year-old attacker only featured three times in the Premier League for the Canaries, garnering just 23 minutes of action – around 1% of the total minutes he was available for.

With that level of inactivity, it was obvious that the Citizens would look elsewhere for other options to develop Roberts and that’s where Woodgate and Boro fit in. The Teessiders have pounced to bring him to The Riverside where he will join a resurgent Middlesbrough side who have moved up to 16th place in the Championship table on the back of four consecutive victories.

Boro fans will be rejoicing at the capture of such a highly regarded player and boss Jonathan Woodgate shares their enthusiasm and glee. Speaking to the club website regarding Roberts’ arrival, Woodgate says: “It’s great Patrick has signed up for the club. He’s an exciting player, he wants to play games, and he has the bit between his teeth.”

Commenting further on what he feels Roberts will add to his side, Woodgate adds: “He fits the mould of what we’re looking at. He’s young and hungry, and wants to do well. I’m absolutely delighted to have a player of Patrick’s calibre at this football club.”

Roberts won’t be available for Sunday’s FA Cup tie against Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur. Instead, expectant Boro fans will have to wait until a week on Saturday to see him in action when the Teessiders visit Pride Park to take on Derby County.