Derby County to be left frustrated after Fenerbache nix midfielder transfer interest

Derby County fans will be rubbing their hands in warm anticipation at the debut of English football superstar Wayne Rooney who will make his first appearance for the Rams tonight against Barnsley. However, it will be a wringing of hands when it comes to news of their interest in Fenerbache midfielder Ferdi Kadioglu.

Part-way through December, Derby were said to be interested in bringing 20-year-old right-winger Kadioglu to Pride Park. At the time, Derbyshire Live mentioned that Fenerbache were ready to “oppose any approach” by Derby County for Kadioglu. Today Turkish website Fanatik says in an article that this remains the case.

Fanatik state that Kadioglu has, in recent weeks, “started to get a chance to play” and that Fenerbache want the Dutch youngster to stay at the club. They also report that Fenerbache Sporting Director Damien Comolli “sent a clear message to [Philip] Cocu, saying that Ferdi Kadioglu would remain in the team.”

Kadioglu has made 11 appearances for Fenerbache across all competitions this season, although his appearances in the Turkish Super Lig (eight games) have been spread over two segments with four games (one goal/one assist) at the start of the season and four (one goal) over recent weeks.

Cocu knows Kadioglu well, the Dutch youngster being his first signing when he was Fenerbache’s manager. However, the recent Fanatik report indicates that there will be no reunion between Cocu and Ferdi Kadioglu, a player that the Derby manager admires a lot.

Derby County sit a lowly 17th in the Sky Bet Championship table on just 20 points and are 10 points shy of the final playoff place currently in the possession of Millwall. It is clear that they need something to boost them up the table and this is over and above what boost Wayne Rooney might yet provide. However, it doesn’t look as though that is going to be a boost aided by Ferdi Kadioglu.