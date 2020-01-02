Worried Leeds United fans calmed and soothed with Phil Hay reassurance

Things didn’t seem right as Leeds United players came back from their summer breaks to begin the rigours of pre-season training, the second one of Marcelo Bielsa’s reign. One notable absence was that of influential defender Pontus Jansson.

Jansson had endeared himself to the fans after his arrival on loan from Serie A side Torino before an eventual permanent deal. Yet, he didn’t arrive back with the rest of the players at Elland Road and soon tongues began to wag.

That web unravelled and is soon became obvious that Jansson’s future was not to be at Elland Road under Marcelo Bielsa. Many Leeds fans were somewhat startled to find out that he was being sold to rival Brentford in what many saw as a cut-price £5million deal that favoured the Bees.

When it was announced that a relatively untried youngster on a season-long loan from Brighton was to be his replacement you could almost hear the sharp intake of breath through gritted teeth. Truth be told, Ben White has been one of Leeds United’s most consistent performers in a half-season that has seen them rise to the top of the table and open up a sizeable gap between themselves and the playoff places.

With White’s consistency ever building, and with the January transfer window now open, some Leeds United fans are beginning to worry that one of their key assets could be about to leave the club. This worry intensified after Brighton lost key first-team defender Dan Burn to an injury with a 6-8 week projected lay-off.

However, according to The Athletic’s Phil Hay, Leeds United fans do not need to worry that Ben White might be in line for a recall by the Seagulls. Hay calmed and soothed potential worried Leeds United fans with this response to the following question on Twitter:

they don’t have the right to recall. He’s played too many games here. — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) January 2, 2020

Hay’s words will be music to the ears of Leeds fans who have already forgotten about Pontus Jansson in light of the 25, consistent performances that Ben White has laid at their feet so far this season.