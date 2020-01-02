Leeds United set to miss out on Liverpool striker with Swansea City set to benefit

Leeds United look set to miss out on signing Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster on loan, with Swansea City looking clear favourites to secure his signature.

Leeds were the first Sky Bet Championship club to be linked with a move for the young striker, but Welsh side Swansea are currently 1/8 to secure his signature with popular bookmakers Sky Bet.

Leeds are currently second favourites, but have dropped down to 10/1 in the race to sign the 2017 U17 World Cup Golden Boot winner.

Brewster is highly thought of on Merseyside, and has featured for the Premier League leaders in the Carabao Cup this season.

He also travelled to Qatar and was part of the squad that won the FIFA World Club Championship just a matter of weeks ago.

The 19-year-old is however expected to leave Liverpool in January in order to get some first team experience.

He first burst onto the scene back in 2017, helping the England under 17 side win the World Cup. Brewster came out as top goalscorer, but his career has not really taken off since then.

A move to the Sky Bet Championship could be exactly what the Dagenham born striker needs to take his career to the next level.

Brewster is currently a regular feature in the England under 21 squad, making his first appearance for the side against Turkey back in September 2019.

There is no denying that he has a good future in the game, and whoever does manage to secure his signature is likely to reap the rewards for the remainder of the season.