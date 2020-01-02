Baggies target struggling Southampton forward to boost front line

West Brom are looking to bolster their front line in the January transfer window.

Charlie Austin has been the regular striker for the Baggies this season but he has only found the net seven times in the league this season. Hal Robson-Kanu has chipped in six while Grady Diangana and Matheus Pereira have five each.

The Mail and HITC have reported that Slaven Billic is interested in bringing in Southampton striker Che Adams to bolster their attacking options further.

The former Birmingham City striker had a very productive season last season, scoring a total of 22 goals in 43 appearances. He struck up a very fruitful partnership with Polish international Lukas Jutkiewicz. It was his most productive season to date and earned him a club record move down South to the Saints.

However, since moving to the South coast he has struggled to find form, this has culminated in him failing to find the net in any competition for the Saints.

The Saints are reluctant to send him out on loan this month as they believe he could rival Danny Ings for a starting position but the former Liverpool man has been in devastating form in recent weeks – making his way up to second in the Premier League’s leading goalscorer charts.

A loan spell could really help the former Sheffield United star find some form which would go on and potentially help him try and break into the Southampton team. That could be made easier should the form of Danny Ings continue with some of the bigger teams potentially looking at his services.