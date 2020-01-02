Arsenal manager full of praise for Leeds United ahead of FA Cup clash

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said that he thinks Leeds United will be a Premier League side next season as his team prepare to face the Whites in the FA Cup Third Round.

Leeds travel to the capital on Monday to take on the Gunners in a game that many have tipped as a potential upset, and Arteta is more than aware of the threat that Leeds United possess.

As quoted by Football London, the new Arsenal boss said: “The way they play, the manner they behave, I follow their coach for a long time and I know how tough it will be to play against them.”

“Just what he gets out of his team, how he makes them fight and challenge and run and compete, and never give up in any game or any circumstances. He generates that belief in the players, those demands and that is why, in my opinion, he is one of the most successful managers.”

Leeds United currently sit top of the Sky Bet Championship table following a 1-1 draw at promotion rivals West Bromwich Albion on New Years Day. The Whites have a nine points lead over third place and look set to return to the top flight since 2004.

In his pre-match press conference, Arteta described how impressed he was with the Yorkshire club, and what a fan he is of Marcelo Bielsa.

He said: “To do what they do consistently every three days, at that level, is very different. And for me the best thing is that when you talk to players that had him as a coach, the words that they have for him are always positive.”

“They were better players after playing for him, better people, they understood the profession better.”