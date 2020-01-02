West Ham United keen on re-signing Middlesbrough goalkeeper

West Ham United are keen on re-signing Middlesbrough stopper Darren Randolph as they look to add reinforcements to their goalkeeping department in January.

As reported by Sky Sports News, it is believed that the Hammers are assessing their options as they are also monitoring Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic on a loan deal.

Randolph was previously at West Ham for two years until he signed for Middlesbrough in 2017 but has been out of the side since November due to injury. However, before the injury he was in impressive form for Boro alerting a number of top flight clubs to his potential availability.

Begovic has been on loan at Qarabag for the first part of the campaign but is understood to want to return to England for the rest of the season and continue playing in the Premier League.

There has been no secret of West Ham’s problems in goal with number one choice Lukasz Fabianski having recently returned from injury but with his understudies Roberto having failed to impress and David Martin still relatively inexperienced at top flight level and also struggling with injury.

West Ham have endured frustrating times recently but did record a 4-0 victory over Bournemouth on New Years Day prompting a positive beginning to the David Moyes era at the club.

Randolph has been an important player for Middlesbrough and manager Jonathan Woodgate revealed after their win against West Bromwich Albion that he was around ten days away from returning to fitness.