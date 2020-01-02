Middlesbrough leading the race to sign former Leeds United winger

Sky Bet Championship side Middlesbrough are clear favourites to secure the loan signing of Jack Clarke, who was recalled by Tottenham Hotspur after failing to make an impact during the first half of the season at former club Leeds United.

Clarke joined Spurs back in the summer, signing from Yorkshire side Leeds United, before being immediately loaned back to the side that he had excelled in during the 2018/19 season, but the 19-year-old failed to make an impact on Marcelo Bielsa’s squad, and instead spent his time playing in the under 23 side.

This was not deemed good enough for Spurs, who wanted Clarke to get first team experience and consequently recalled him, but he is set to be sent back out on loan to another Sky Bet Championship side in order to get some minutes under his belt.

And according to odds given by popular bookmakers Sky Bet, it seemed as if that team will be Middlesbrough, with Jonathon Woodgate’s side being given odds of 1/4 to secure his signature for the second half of the season.

To put that into context, the second favourites are Stoke City who are currently all the way out at 8/1.

Middlesbrough were struggling before the Christmas period, and were deep in a relegation battle, but four impressive victories, including a win at promotion chasing West Brom has seen them rise up to 16th in the Sky Bet Championship table, 13 points clear of the bottom three.

The signing of Jack Clarke would certainly be an excellent one for the North East club, and would help push them up the table and potentially towards the Play-Off places.