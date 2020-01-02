Former England international ‘full of praise’ for West Brom veteran

Former England international goalkeeper Paul Robinson has been ‘full of praise’ for West Bromwich Albion veteran Chris Brunt over his number of Premier League assists.

In an interview with Football Insider, Robinson claims that Brunt has been a valuable asset to the Midlands side for some time.

It was recently revealed that Brunt was tenth for most Premier League assists in the last decade with him having racked up 47 in that time despite not having played every season of the last ten years in the top flight.

Despite no longer being a regular starter for West Brom, Robinson highlighted what a quality player the former Northern Ireland international still is. “Yeah he is, he has been for a long, long time now.”

“He’s been in and around the top-level of football for a while now, I think he is 35 now and he’s been a great servant for West Bromwich Albion.”

“He’s got a great left foot, his delivery is always on plumb, he’s not a regular starter, he’s been in and out of the team, but to have someone of that quality for a set-play…he can deliver a corner, a free-kick, it’s a great record to have to be in the top-10 and it’s a fantastic achievement.”

The versatile Brunt has only featured four times in the Championship so far for Slaven Bilic’s men but is still seen as a key figure at the Midlands club.

He has been an influential player at the Hawthorns for many years having racked up more than 400 appearances for the club and is undoubtedly a true fans’ favourite.