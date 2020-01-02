Leeds United clear favourites to sign goalless top flight striker despite West Brom interest

Leeds United are the favourites to secure the signing of Southampton striker Che Adams on loan until the end of the season.

This is according to popular bookmakers Sky Bet, who have made Adams EVENS to become a Leeds United player before the winter transfer window closes.

Former club Birmingham City are currently second favourites at 4/1.

Early today, the72 reported that Southampton were reluctant to let Adams go out on loan after he arrived at the club back in the summer, but due to his lack of game time it may be a necessity.

Adams joined the club from Birmingham City after an excellent season in the Sky Bet Championship, but things have not worked out for the 23-year-old, who is yet to score a goal in the Premier League.

The Leicester-born striker joined the Saints for a fee believed to be in the region of £15 million, but has played second fiddle to Danny Ings who has been on excellent form for the South Coast club so far this season.

Leeds are looking to bring in a new striker after Eddie Nketiah was recalled by Premier League side Arsenal, and Che Adams could be the perfect man to help them get over the line and return to the top flight of English football.

The Whites are currently top of the Sky Bet Championship table, ahead of West Brom on goal difference following a 1-1 draw at the Hawthorns on New Years Day. Both sides have a nine point lead over third placed side Brentford.