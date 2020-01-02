Blackburn Rovers interested in highly rated League One midfielder

Blackburn Rovers are interested in signing Oxford United midfielder Alex Rodriguez Gorrin according to an exclusive from Football Insider.

The media outlet have reported that Blackburn are looking to strengthen in that particular department and the League One midfielder is considered to be Tony Mowbray’s number one target.

The Spanish midfielder only joined Oxford back in June 2019, but has been crucial to the side’s success so far this season.

The U’s reached the Carabao Cup Quarter Finals before being beaten by Premier League champions Manchester City, and the club are currently enjoying an excellent season in the league, sitting fourth in the Sky Bet League One table.

Gorrin has been a regular feature for Oxford so far this season, playing 27 times for Karl Robinson’s side.

The 26-year-old first moved to play football in England back in 2009, joining the youth set-up at fellow League One side Sunderland (although they were in the Premier League at the time).

Things did not work out at the North East club for the Spaniard, and he decided to try his luck on the other side of the world, moving to New Zealand to join Wellington Phoenix, who play in the Australian A League.

He spent three years down there before moving back to Europe to join Portuguese top flight side Boavista. Again, things did not work out for Gorrin, who moved to Romania for a spell before completing a move to Scottish Premier League side Motherwell.

Blackburn are also reported to be interested in signing Blackpool’s young midfielder Jordan Thompson.