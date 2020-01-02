Arsenal could deliver yet another blow to Leeds United

Leeds United travel to Premier League side Arsenal in the FA Cup third round on Monday in a game that many people have earmarked as a potential upset.

The Gunners seem to be on the mend following the appointment of Spaniard Mikel Arteta, but Leeds are taking the Sky Bet Championship by storm so far this year, and look set to return to the top flight of English football come May.

However, the Whites were handed a piece of bad news yesterday as striker Eddie Nketiah was recalled by Arsenal, cutting his loan spell short. This leaves Leeds with just Patrick Bamford as a first choice option for a striker, meaning that the month of January could be crucial for Leeds if they are to remain in the automatic promotion places.

Although not a striker, one player Leeds have been linked heavily with is Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara, who has impressed for Steven Gerrard’s side so far this season, as well as guiding his native Finland to their first major tournament in the country’s history (Euro 2020).

However, after recalling Nketiah, Arsenal could deliver yet another blow to the Elland Road Club, with the Daily Mail reporting that the North London side have sent scouts to watch Kamara at least six times.

The 24-year-old central midfielder began has career at Arsenal, but was unable to make the cut, and left the club on a free transfer.

He joined Rangers for just £50,000 back in January 2019, and has already been linked with a fee somewhere in the region of £8 million.