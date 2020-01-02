Leeds United and Middlesbrough set to battle it out for Manchester City winger

Leeds United and Middlesbrough are set to go head to head in the race to sign Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts on loan, according to a report from TeamTalk.

Roberts is currently on loan at Norwich City, but is failing to make any impact on their squad, and has only made three appearances for the Canaries since moving to the club.

Man City are expected to recall the 22-year-old at some point during January, with a number of second tier clubs interested in bringing him in on loan.

Middlesbrough are said to be favourites to sign the winger, with Jonathon Woodgate said to be a massive fan.

As quoted by TeamTalk, the Middlesbrough manager said: “He’s a very good player, a very very talented player but let’s see if we can get something done, nothing is done yet. If it does, we’ll let you know. He’s a player I like.”

“Let’s wait and see. I don’t want to say anything on it at the minute, it’s a long way to go.”

Leeds United have also been linked with a move for the player after Jack Clarke was recalled by his parent club Tottenham Hotspur.

Leeds already have Jack Harrison on-loan from the Premier League champions, and Marcelo Bielsa’s good relationship with City boss Pep Guardiola is the reason that they are able to acquire such high profile loan signings from Man City.

Roberts joined Manchester City from boyhood club Fulham back in 2015, but struggled to make a real impact on the first team, and instead has spent time out on loan, enjoying two years at Celtic and a season at Spanish side Girona.