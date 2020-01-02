Former Leeds United striker ‘concerned’ over defensive problems

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan is becoming increasingly ‘concerned’ over their defensive frailties according to an interview with Football Insider.

Their inability to defend set-pieces was once again evident in their 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion as Semi Ajayi towered above the Whites’ defence to head home the opener after just two minutes.

Leeds have conceded nine goals from corners and free-kicks this season and unless they are addressed quickly, Whelan fears that this could derail their promotion push.

“We’re going to have this conversation all the way through to the end of the season when it comes to set-pieces, corners, free kicks and sometimes balls into the box,” Whelan said.

“When you come up against players who are big and strong and thrive off balls into the box from corners and set-pieces, we are going to get undone, we can’t defend them very well, we don’t have the height or aggression to deal with that.”

“It is a problem, it is always going to be a problem until the end of the season. That is one of my biggest fears, when we give away corners and long throws if someone’s got the ability to put it into the box, we very rarely will get the first contact.”

“That’s something we really need to think about or get better at in the second part of the season. It’s not just been this season, it’s been about three seasons now. It is a massive concern.”

Leeds’ defensive record at the start of the season was very good but having conceded 11 goals in their last five games, this run will concern manager Marcelo Bielsa.

The Yorkshire giants next face a derby against Sheffield Wednesday where they will be looking to eradicate their recent defensive errors.