Tottenham Hotspur lead the race for West Brom youngster

Tottenham Hotspur are currently favourites to sign West Bromwich Albion youngster Nathan Ferguson, according to a report by the Mirror.

The North London side face competition from Premier League rivals Crystal Palace for the 19-year-old, with Italian giants AC Milan also reportedly sending scouts to watch the young fullback in action back in December.

Ferguson has enjoyed an excellent breakthrough season for the Baggies, and has been a prominent feature in their bid to return to the top flight of English football.

The 19-year-old has predominantly featured on the right hand side of defence for the Baggies, making 20 appearances for Slaven Bilic’s side.

Although West Brom will understandably be desperate to keep hold of Ferguson, they might find that difficult. His contract expires at the end of the season, and the club are yet to agree a new deal for the defender, meaning they may be forced to cash in to avoid losing him on a free.

Ferguson has been on the books at the West Midlands club since he was just eight years old, so it is a club that will hold a special place in his heart no matter what the outcome.

He has already featured for England’s youth teams, making his England under 20 debut back in September 2019. He has gone on to play four times for that particular age group.

Prior to that, Ferguson had featured three times for the under 19s and just once for the under 18s.

West Brom fans will be keeping their fingers crossed that a new deal is agreed within the coming days so that Ferguson can remain a Baggies player.