Stoke City confirm return of youngster from Bolton Wanderers loan

Stoke City have confirmed on their official club website that young winger Thibaud Verlinden has returned from his loan spell with League One side Bolton Wanderers.

Belgian attacker Thibaud Verlinden has enjoyed a successful stint on loan with Bolton Wanderers over the course of the first half of the season, signing for the League One side in the summer transfer window.

Now, with the January transfer window open, it has been confirmed that Verlinden has returned to his parent club. He spoke to Bolton Wanderers’ official club website upon the confirmation of his return to Stoke, moving to with the club the best for the future after a successful stint at the University of Bolton Stadium. He said:

“I’ve really enjoyed my time at Bolton Wanderers, and I wish the club all the best for the future. Not only have I become a better player during my time with the club, but I’ve also become a better person.”

In his time with Bolton Wanderers, Verlinden played in 17 games across all competitions for the club, scoring three goals and providing two assists in the process. Now, he has returned to the Potters and is likely to come into Michael O’Neill’s first-team plans for the rest of the season.

Verlinden will come in to bolster the Northern Ireland boss’ attacking ranks for the remainder of the season. He will be hoping to add to score his first goal for Stoke in the second half of the season as they look to climb away from the relegation zone.