Stoke City eyeing up loan deals for Liverpool duo

Stoke City are eyeing up possible loan deals for Liverpool duo Curtis Jones and Rhian Brewster as they look to make January additions to their squad.

According to Bleacher Report writer Dean Jones, Stoke have been in touch with the Reds regarding the availability of Brewster and Jones who they are looking to sign on loan for the rest of the season.

Aston Villa, Swansea City and Leeds United have all been linked with Brewster who is looking for regular first team football with the likes of Sadio Mane, Mohammed Salah and Roberto Firmino all ahead of him in the pecking order at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp is believed to be willing to allow the duo to leave in order to gain experience in and around first team squads and recently said about Brewster: “Maybe Rhian is the one, age-wise, experience-wise, if he had not been injured, he would already have been on a different level, but that is the situation and we constantly think of the situation for the boys.”

“He is very young, but still a bit advanced, but I don’t know, we don’t make decisions right now. If we do loan him then it 100 per cent needs to be the right club.”

Jones is also a promising young midfielder who has interested Swansea City as well as Stoke. He has recently made his Premier League debut for the Reds but is unlikely to be receiving regular action for Liverpool in the coming months and is another youngster who appears to be in demand.

The teenager has enjoyed a prominent rise with him having scored a hat-trick in a 7-0 Uefa Youth League thrashing of Napoli in November before being promoted by Jurgen Klopp to feature against Bournemouth and then, from the bench, in a 2-0 Champions League win over Salzburg.