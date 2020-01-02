Fleetwood Town boss confirms forward has agreed Salford City loan move

Speaking to the Blackpool Gazette, Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton has confirmed that forward Ashley Hunter will be joining League Two side Salford City on loan for the remainder of the season.

Salford City boss Graham Alexander is looking to bolster his attacking options before embarking on the remainder of their League One season and he has been provided with an early transfer window boost. Fleetwood Town forward Ashley Hunter is set to join the club on loan for the remainder of the season, with Cod Army boss Joey Barton confirming the deal after his side’s 1-1 draw with Sunderland.

Hunter’s game time with Fleetwood Town has been somewhat limited so far this season and manager Barton has said it will do him good to head out on loan and play football. Speaking to the Blackpool Gazette, he said:

“Ash Hunter is going to go out on loan. That has been agreed with Salford. He just needs to go and play football again, and decide he wants to be a professional footballer because we need good players.

“I don’t like losing Ash because when he came off the bench he was making an impact, but you can’t behave the way he does and expect to play in our football team, so hopefully he learns that lesson and comes back to give a good account of himself.”

So far this season, Hunter has played 14 times in League One, with 13 of those appearances coming off the bench. In the process, he has provided two assists, starting once.