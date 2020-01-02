West Brom boss ‘delighted’ with much improved performance against Leeds United

West Bromwich Albion boss Slaven Bilic was delighted with his side’s much improved performance against Leeds United and believes this could once again kickstart their season.

In an interview on their official website, Bilic claims their momentum is back and was happy with how they played on the front foot in the top of the table encounter.

“It was a very intense game,” he said. “A very good game to watch. A very good game to be part of. We started good, we started better, not only because of the goal but we were on the front foot.”

“It was a little bit more set-pieces, corners and fouls because it was a very intense game. We had the best chance to go two up through a great combination but unfortunately their keeper makes a save. In the second half it continued to be like this and then they equalise.”

“After that it was just a good game of football. End to end. We have maybe a few more chances than them but they had the last chance and Sam did really well. We had chances through Kyle and Matt Phillips – a few really good ones. Every set-piece on both sides was very, very dangerous.”

“It was a good game. We can’t be in theory happy when we play at home – we want three points. Especially when we lost our last home game but I have to say well done to the players. This point and performance can bring us our momentum back that we lost a little bit.”

“It is against Leeds, it is against a team that is very intense and we did well against them. We wanted to win the game and we had a chance at the end to win it, but this is a positive point.”

With both sides having struggled to match their early season form in recent weeks, Marcelo Bielsa and Slaven Bilic will be happy with their team’s performance as they look to maintain their promotion push in the second half of the campaign.