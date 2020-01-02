Blackburn Rovers, Wigan Athletic and Luton Town said keen on Blackpool loan star

According to Football Insider, Championship trio Blackburn Rovers, Wigan Athletic and Luton Town are all taking an interest in Sheffield United defender Ben Heneghan, who is currently on loan in League One with Blackpool.

Sheffield United’s loaned out defender Ben Heneghan is out of contract at Bramall Lane at the end of the season, and it has been reported that a number of Championship sides are interested in the Blackpool loan star.

Championship trio Blackburn Rovers, Wigan Athletic and Luton Town have all been said keen on Heneghan ahead of the January transfer window. His loan deal with Blackpool is set to expire in mid-January and with his deal up at the end of the season, the trio could look to snap him up on the cheap this month.

Heneghan has been in impressive form for Blackpool since signing for the Tangerines on loan in the summer transfer window. It is his second stint at Bloomfield Road after first joining them on loan in July 2018. Since then, Heneghan has played 68 times in all competitions for the club, scoring four goals and providing two assists in the process, becoming a mainstay in the starting 11.

He spent time in the youth academies of Everton and Stoke City as a youngster before joining Chester in 2014. Heneghan played 84 times for Chester before moving North of the border to sign for Motherwell in 2016. The 26-year-old spent one season with Motherwell, joining Sheffield United in 2017.

Heneghan played just once for Sheffield United in his first season with the club before heading out on loan to Blackpool. Now, with his deal at Bramall Lane expiring at the end of the season, it will be interesting to see how his situation pans out this winter.