Leeds United and Nottingham Forest to go head to head for two £15m rated strikers this month.

Yesterday saw Leeds United play out an entertaining 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns, meaning that both clubs now sit first and second in the Championship table on fifty two points, nine ahead of the chasing pack, with Leeds topping the table on goal difference from the Baggies.

But Nottingham Forest introduced themselves into the promotion race with a 3-2 victory over Blackburn Rovers at the City Ground, propelling them into fourth position, level on forty three points with Brentford, who also notched an impressive 4-0 victory over Bristol City, as those around them faltered.

Leeds were the better side against West Brom, but their joviality at the final whistle was cut short as manager Marcelo Bielsa confirmed that Eddie Nketiah would indeed be leaving Leeds to return to Arsenal and that this was his final contribution for the club.

Bielsa said- “Arsenal have informed he will not continue with us and we are sorry for that. “Eddie arrived at Leeds when the Championship had started and had to spend time adapting to our style. “He wasn’t part of the 11 starting and it wasn’t something easy for him because he deserved to be there, but was on the bench for Bamford. “After he played against Fulham, he became one of the starting 11 players for Birmingham. “We know that Bamford was injured in this match, but he was going to play anyway and today he played again because he played well against Birmingham and did a great physical effort. “He didn’t take this decision, but he’s a great player, excellent professional and had very good behaviour- a gentleman in every sense. “We are grateful with him, also to his family and his club.

Following this news, the Leeds fans will be keen to see the club moving swiftly for a replacement, so the news that they are indeed in for Che Adams of Southampton, as confirmed by The Athletic reporter, Phil Hay and reported by The72 yesterday, may be of some comfort as they tirelessly chase promotion this season.

But The Whites are not alone in their pursuit of the former Birmingham striker, as it appears Nottingham Forest are also keen on bringing in the £15 million rated hit-man in January, as reported by The Telegraph.

The two could also have designs on Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle, along with West Brom, but there are no confirmed reports from any as we head into the opening days of the window, but Gayles lack of playing time under Steve Bruce could indicate that a move, either on loan or on a permanent basis, could well be on the cards this month and his Championship goal scoring record is undoubtedly going to attract many interested parties… it could be a very interesting few weeks as the second tier clubs look to strengthen appropriately in time for the run-in.