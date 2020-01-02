West Brom – parent club to make decision over future of Baggies loan star

West Ham manager David Moyes has confirmed that the Hammers will have a decision to make over the immediate future of West Brom loan star Grady Diangana in the January transfer window.

Since arriving at The Hawthorns, West Ham loanee Grady Diangana has been a revelation for West Brom. His performances under Slaven Bilic have been catching the eyes of fans up and down the country, playing an important role in helping the Baggies to 2nd place so far this season.

Heading into the January transfer window, it has been speculated as to whether or not parent club West Ham will look to recall the young winger to bring back into their first-team picture. It is something David Moyes – who was recently re-appointed as manager – will have to decide over the course of the next month.

Speaking about Diangana’s immediate future (quotes via Birmingham Live), Moyes has confirmed they will make a decision at some point this month, adding that playing for West Brom can do him “a world of good” for his development. He said:

“He’s a really good player. It’s a decision we’ll make as January goes on. Playing in a team at the top of the league can do the boy a world of good. If we need him, there’s no problem bringing him back.”

Diangana, who has missed the last few games through a hamstring injury, has played in 20 games for West Brom so far this season, scoring five goals and providing six assists in the process.

The Baggies will be hoping the 21-year-old remains with them for the remainder of the season and that they do not lose him in the same circumstances they lost Harvey Barnes last January.