Charlton Athletic signing imminent says Lee Bowyer

Speaking to London News Online on New Year’s Day, Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer has said they are hoping to complete a signing imminently, with the club hoping to make at least three signings in the January transfer window.

Speaking yesterday, Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer said to London News Online that he was hoping to complete the Addicks’ first signing of the January transfer window, potentially in time for the new player to feature in the matchday squad of their game against Swansea City later today (Thursday).

However, while a deal was not confirmed to have been completed yesterday, Bowyer’s words make him seem confident that a deal for the unnamed transfer target could be imminent. Speaking to London News Online, Bowyer said:

“We’re looking to bring at least three in – as early as possible. Or maybe bring two early and try to get one later on. That’s the plan, to get two in, just to help us now a little bit, and then one a bit later on. There’s one we’re trying to get done for today, so he can be involved in the team or be on the bench and come on.”

Charlton Athletic are hoping to bring in some new faces ot bolster their squad ahead of the rest of the season, with a number of players suffering injuries, leaving the Addicks with limited options. Bowyer will be hoping some new signings can be made over the course of this month to bolster his ranks in his efforts to push his side further up the table, with Charlton sat in 19th place.