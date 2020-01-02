The 72
General view of the Pride Park stadium during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Nottingham Forest at the Pride Park, Derby, England on 17 December 2018.
Championship

Derby County poised to secure Premier League centre-back deal

According to a report from The Guardian (as cited by the Derby Telegraph), Derby County are set to secure the signing of Spurs defender Cameron Carter-Vickers on loan for the remainder of the season, after it was confirmed he would be leaving loan club Stoke City earlier this week.

Upon the opening of the January transfer window, American centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers’ loan spell with Championship side Stoke City has been terminated, returning to parent club Spurs earlier than originally planned.

However, despite returning to Spurs, it seems that Carter-Vickers will not be out of the Championship for long. The defender is set to return to the second-tier and leave Spurs on loan once again, this time linking up with Philip Cocu’s Derby County for the remainder of the season.

Spurs are said to have been interested in moving on Carter-Vickers on a permanent basis but he will head out temporarily instead, with the Rams keen to bolster their defensive options ahead of the remainder of the season. A lack of cover for defensive absentees at Pride Park has left Cocu’s defensive ranks limited so far this season, but the arrival of Carter-Vickers should ease the weight on the shoulders of the Rams’ defenders,

The 22-year-old played 15 times during his time at Stoke City, but fell out of favour upon the arrival of Michael O’Neill, playing just twice after his appointment. Carter-Vickers has previously spent time on loan in the Championship with Sheffield United, Ipswich Town, Swansea City and Stoke.


