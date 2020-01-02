Nottingham Forest hold interest in Birmingham City striker

According to a report from The Athletic, Birmingham City striker Lukas Jutkiwicz is among the shortlist of strikers Nottingham Forest could make a move for this January, with Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi keen to bolster his attacking options.

Ahead of the January transfer window, Nottingham Forest have been said keen on a number of strikers, with manager Sabri Lamouchi determined to bolster his attacking ranks before embarking on the remainder of the 2019/20 campaign.

The likes of Dwight Gayle, Che Adams and Glenn Murray have all been linked with a move to the City Ground, and now it has been claimed that Forest are lining up a move for a striker from one of their fellow Championship rivals.

Birmingham City striker Lukas Jutkiewicz is reported to be on the radar of Nottingham Forest, The club are keen to provide some back-up and competition for Lewis Grabban this January, with Rafa Mir set to return to parent club Wolves from his loan spell earlier than expected, with his original deal set to run until the end of the season.

Jutkiewicz has scored eight goals in 26 appearances for the Blues so far this season, taking his tally for the club to 39 goals in a total of 149 games, providing 16 assists in the process. He has a wealth of Championship experience under his belt, playing for the likes of Birmingham, Burnley, Bolton Wanderers, Middlesbrough, Coventry City and Plymouth Argyle in his career so far.

With Jutkiwicz continuing to star for Birmingham City, it would be surprising to see the club let him leave to join a fellow Championship side, but it will be interesting to see if Nottingham Forest’s reported interest develops into anything serious over the course of the next month.