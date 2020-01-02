Peterborough United leading the hunt for Huddersfield Town attacker

According to a report from Football Insider, League One promotion hopefuls Peterborough United are leading the chase to sign Huddersfield Town attacker Reece Brown on loan in the January transfer window, with Danny Cowley willing to sell the Terriers’ summer signing.

Huddersfield Town were able to fend off competition from League One and fellow Championship sides to the signature of Reece Brown in the summer transfer window, signing him on a free transfer upon the end of his contract with the League Two clubs Forest Green.

However, since arriving at the John Smith’s Stadium. Brown has been unable to make an impact and is expected to leave this January. Speaking about the future of the attacker earlier this season, Cowley confirmed that Brown was among the players that could depart this winter. He said:

“They (Brown and the Terriers’ other players available for transfer) are not available for selection at the moment. They are training with a view to potentially being able to be in a position where we can help them find another club come January. The lines of communication are always open and they are always clear. It’s never personal.”

And now, with the January transfer window open, it has been reported that Brown is wanted by League One side Peterborough United, with the Posh said to be leading the chase for his signature. Brown, who can play either out wide in the midfield, has played just once this season and it has been reported Posh are keen to sign him on loan this winter.

He previously starred for Forest Green, playing a big role in Mark Cooper’s side last season. He scored 11 goals and provided 15 assists in 52 appearances across all competitions last season. It will be interesting to see if Brown does secure a move away from Huddersfield Town this winter and if it is Posh who are able to win the race for his signature.