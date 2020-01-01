The 72
Championship

Leeds United react to team news versus West Brom – no changes

Leeds Fans during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Leeds United at the KCOM Stadium, Kingston upon Hull, England on 30 January 2018. Photo by Ian Lyall.

It’s a top-two clash of the Sky Bet Championship Titans at The Hawthorns today as the 2nd place hosts West Brom entertain top-of-the-table Leeds United in a game where a win for either side will open a three-point gap at the top.

West Brom enter the game on the back of a second loss of the season last time out, the Baggies being overturned at home by a Middlesbrough side building momentum of late. Leeds arrive on another visit to the Midlands hoping to avoid the mental scenes and chaotic bedlam of Sunday’s visit to Birmingham City that ended in a 5-4 win for the Whites.

Leeds United starting XI unchanged

It is an unchanged Starting XI for the Whites as possibly soon-to-depart Eddie Nketiah starts up front for the second consecutive game ahead of what many fear will be a recall by Arsenal. Nketiah started the last game courtesy of dead leg injury suffered by Patrick Bamford with Bamford taking a place on the bench after recovering from this minor injury.

First up is Phil Hay’s opinion.

Leeds United arrive at The Hawthorns

Leeds United fans react after team news vs West Brom released

With today’s game being such an important one, any line-up was bound to draw a response from Leeds United fans the moment that it came out. That proved to be the case as Leeds fans began to air their views ahead of the 5:15 pm kick-off. Here’s how a selection of them have reacted to news of a second, successive Nketiah start and a bench spot for Patrick Bamford.


