Leeds United react to team news versus West Brom – no changes

It’s a top-two clash of the Sky Bet Championship Titans at The Hawthorns today as the 2nd place hosts West Brom entertain top-of-the-table Leeds United in a game where a win for either side will open a three-point gap at the top.

West Brom enter the game on the back of a second loss of the season last time out, the Baggies being overturned at home by a Middlesbrough side building momentum of late. Leeds arrive on another visit to the Midlands hoping to avoid the mental scenes and chaotic bedlam of Sunday’s visit to Birmingham City that ended in a 5-4 win for the Whites.

Leeds United starting XI unchanged

📋 Marcelo names the same Starting XI that featured in the 5-4 win over Birmingham. Patrick is named on the bench after recovering from a dead leg — Leeds United (@LUFC) January 1, 2020

It is an unchanged Starting XI for the Whites as possibly soon-to-depart Eddie Nketiah starts up front for the second consecutive game ahead of what many fear will be a recall by Arsenal. Nketiah started the last game courtesy of dead leg injury suffered by Patrick Bamford with Bamford taking a place on the bench after recovering from this minor injury.

First up is Phil Hay’s opinion.

assuming Bamford is fit enough to start, must confess I'm surprised by this. Biggest game of the season. Expected Bielsa to defer to Bamford having had him as first choice for so long. — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) January 1, 2020

Leeds United arrive at The Hawthorns

🙌 The lads have arrived! pic.twitter.com/dnUvit2oDO — Leeds United (@LUFC) January 1, 2020

Leeds United fans react after team news vs West Brom released

With today’s game being such an important one, any line-up was bound to draw a response from Leeds United fans the moment that it came out. That proved to be the case as Leeds fans began to air their views ahead of the 5:15 pm kick-off. Here’s how a selection of them have reacted to news of a second, successive Nketiah start and a bench spot for Patrick Bamford.

He is the only one that can make an impact. Poor bench again. — MaltaWhite (@carl_bulger) January 1, 2020

Play Eddie again equals more game time equals Arsenal not able to recall him pic.twitter.com/Zkdo3gZwCv — Barney (@barney___21) January 1, 2020

Where’s Roberts!? The guy is made from shredded Wheat — Aram (@AramLeeds) January 1, 2020

It's hardly desperate attempt. Bamford isn't 100%. If he scores a double I'm sure he'll stay in the team. — Lord Bielsa (@LordBielsa) January 1, 2020

That’s a poor bench again shows you how thin our sqaud is a few injuries and only Bamford on the bench where’s Shackleton thought he was fit 😮 — dibley (@dibley1701) January 1, 2020

Whites last game before being recalled by Brighton after Dan Burn ruled out for 8 weeks after suffering a broken collar bone in today’s draw with Chelsea — Simon Rusbridge (@SimonRusbridge) January 1, 2020

Hopefully no stupid wandering moments today from Casilla and the defence is up for this one as very poor against Birmingham.#ComeonyouLeeds — Stephen Karl Hunt (@steve7sisters) January 1, 2020