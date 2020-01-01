Hull City looking for transfer breakthrough by landing £1.2m rival striker-cum-winger

Hull City are said to be close to a transfer window breakthrough already this winter window after what the Hull Daily Mail are saying are “advanced talks” between the Tigers and Barnsley over their former Leeds United striker Mallik Wilks.

The Hull Daily Mail says that the Tigers “are close to agreeing a deal to make Mallik Wilks their first new recruit” of 2020 after being involved in talks with the Tykes “in the last 48 hours.” City manager Grant McCann knows Wilks well from their time together at Doncaster Rovers last season.

It was a season that Wilks spent on loan at the Keepmoat Stadium from Sky Bet Championship frontrunners Leeds United, Wilks’ final season as a Whites player. A 14-goal, eight-assist campaign in League One convinced current club Barnsley to open their cheque book and splash the cash to the tune of £1.2million to land the 21-year-old winger.

Wilks operated largely as a striker at Elland Road but was turned into more of a winger during his loan spell at Doncaster under McCann. At Oakwell this season, Wilks has featured in 15 Sky Bet Championship games for the Tykes, scoring one goal in a 3-1 loss to Luton Town. However, based his prior knowledge of him, “Grant McCann has made Wilks a leading target” as the Tigers look to aim for a playoff place in the second half of the season.

The Hull Daily Mail’s article says that a move for Wilks might be aided by the fact that Wilks has fallen down the pecking order at the South Yorkshire club with it being “understood Barnsley are now ready to cut their losses in this window.“